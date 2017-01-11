Some showers, but these will be mainly in Ulster, with just a few scattered showers elsewhere. It will be generally cloudy, although some sunny spells are also expected in southern Munster at times. Light to brisk north-westerly winds, but fresher along the coasts.
Ireland tonight
Ireland tomorrow
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Mostly dry and first, but then turning unsettled overnight, as rain moves in from the west. The rain will mainly affect Ulster and western Connacht, although patchy rain is still possible elsewhere across the country. Overnight temperatures will also be milder than last night.
Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).
Early rain will ease in Ulster, although the odd spot of drizzle may continue. Elsewhere, it will become largely dry with sunny intervals. It is set to be a milder day, and mostly cloudy throughout the period. Light to brisk westerly winds.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
A mild, largely dry, but fairly cloudy day is expected. However rain is expected to move in during the evening. Gentle south-westerly winds.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
A largely dry day is expected although there will be low cloud, mist and fog at first, perhaps brighter later. Occasional light rain or drizzle in northern areas. Light winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
A mainly cloudy day with mist and drizzle in a few places. A few brighter spells later. Light to moderate southerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
A dry day is expected, but it will be cloudy with limited brightness. Light southerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).