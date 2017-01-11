Ireland today A breezy and cold day is expected. Snow showers will affect Ulster as well as parts of Connacht and Leinster, while Munster will see rain and possibly some sleet. Very windy along the western coasts by the end of the day. Strong to near gale north-westerly wind.

Max temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tonight Snow showers are expected to affect Ulster and Munster as well as western parts of Connacht. Leinster and eastern parts of Connacht should be somewhat drier, but some snow showers are possible. There will also be a particularly brisk and very cold north-westerly wind.

Min temp -1 to 2°C (30 to 36°F).

Ireland tomorrow A similar day is expected. Snow or hail showers are forecast to affect northern and western regions while eastern parts should remain largely dry although some showers are still possible. Brisk north-westerly wind with windiest conditions along coasts.

Max temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Saturday Not as cold as recent days. Largely cloudy with some rain across Ulster in the morning, drier further south. Sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Largely dry. Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Sunday Cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle across Ulster. Drier elsewhere. Gentle, mainly westerly winds. Milder.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Monday Rain likely to linger in the west but brighter and drier in the east. Gentle winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).