Storm Dylan will bring gale to severe gale force winds to some northern and western areas for a time during the first part of the day, bringing the risk for damage and disruption. Showers are also expected, these heavy and possibly thundery at times, these most frequent in the north and west.

Ireland tonight

A wet start to the night for western parts of: Ulster, Connacht and Munster with light rain. As the night progresses the rain remains isolated in these regions. Elsewhere it will remain mostly dry, along with partly cloudy skies. Strong westerly winds.