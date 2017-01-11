Ireland today Any overnight mist and fog will lift to leave sunny spells and variable, often large amounts of cloud. A few showers also possible. Most likely in the west. Gentle to moderate west to south-westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tonight Showers dying away to leave clear spells for a time but cloud will thicken bringing rain into Munster, Connacht and southern Leinster by morning. Strengthening southerly winds. Min temp -1 to 2°C (30 to 36°F).

Ireland tomorrow Windy with outbreaks of rain moving eastwards, some heavy at times. The rain clearing to showers into the evening. Strong to near gale southerly winds becoming south-westerly later. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday Sunny spells and variable cloud with a risk of a few showers. Gentle winds, variable in direction. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Wednesday Mainly dry once any overnight mist lifts. Some sunshine but cloud may thicken in the west later. Gentle winds in the east, but fresh in the west. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Thursday Fairly cloudy in the west with a risk of some rain edging in at times. Elsewhere a lot of cloud around and the risk of a little patchy light rain or drizzle. Brisk south-easterly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).