Spells of sunshine through the morning with a lot of dry weather for a time but showers already near to western coasts. In the afternoon, the showers will become more widespread over Ireland and locally heavy across Connacht and Ulster. Showers gradually easing in the evening. A gentle westerly breeze.
Max temp 14-18°C (57-64°F).
Overnight, clear spells will develop quite widely over Ireland. However, scattered showers will continue throughout near to western coasts and over Connacht. A cool night, locally chilly. A light westerly wind.
Min temp 5-9°C (41-48°F).
A bright morning over much of Ireland with spells of sunshine but with localised showers. In the afternoon, the showers will become more widespread. One or two heavy showers are possible just about anywhere, perhaps with thunder locally. Showers then easing in the evening. Light north-westerly winds.
After a clear but cool start to the day, most places will have sunny intervals albeit with some cloud building-up. One or two isolated showers but most places dry. Light north-westerly winds.
Max temp 15-19°C (59-66°F).
After another cool start to the day, it is expected to remain dry with sunny spells and variable cloud amounts. Gentle southerly winds, perhaps freshening in the west later.
Max temp 15-19°C (59-66°F).
A cloudier and somewhat breezier day for many with patchy rain spreading from the west. There are likely to be drier interludes too. Moderate to fresh south-easterly winds.
Max temp 16-20°C (61-68°F).
A lot of cloud is likely with occasional spots of rain in places. Misty at times near to some southern and western coasts. Moderate south to south-easterly winds.
Max temp 16-20°C (61-68°F).