Ireland today A largely dry day for most places, but a few isolated showers are also expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but through the afternoon it should become brighter with some spells of sunshine, mainly in the south. Windy in Ulster. Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Ireland tonight After a fine evening for most places, cloud will thicken from the west and spread eastwards. Some light rain is expected under the thickest cloud cover but it will be mainly dry. More widespread drizzle across central and southern areas by dawn. Light north-westerly winds. Min temp 9-12°C (48-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow Most places will start dry with sunny spells. Rain and drizzle will spread in from the west, not reaching eastern parts until late evening. Light winds, mainly south-easterly. Max temp 13-17°C (57-63°F).

Tuesday An unsettled day with heavy and thundery spells of rain. Rain is expected to continue overnight, although turning lighter. Light to moderate south-easterly winds. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Wednesday The persistent rain will be confined to eastern most places but will clear through the day. It is forecast to be drier further west although some patchy outbreaks of rain are still likely in places. Light northerly winds. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Thursday A cool and breezy day with heavy showers or longer periods of rain in places. Moderate northerly winds, fresh in the north and west. Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).