Ireland today It will be a breezy but mostly dry and bright day with increasing spells of sunshine. However, there will be some scattered showers in the north, especially during the morning. Dry and clear into the evening. Brisk northerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a dry night with long clear periods, allowing temperatures to fall away, especially in the east with patchy frost. Cloud will increase later in the night in the west, giving milder conditions here. Light westerly winds. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow A dry but mostly cloudy start to the day. South Munster and Leinster will see some early sunshine. However, by the afternoon patchy rain will move in to Connacht and Ulster, moving south-eastwards into the evening, but it should be mostly light. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday A showery day is expected for many, with predominantly cloudy conditions. Some bright spells are possible particularly further north. Feeling mild, with light westerly winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Wednesday It will be a cloudy and dull morning with patches of light rain and drizzle. Turning drier into the afternoon with a few bright or sunny intervals. Moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Thursday A largely cloudy and wet day with outbreaks of rain, mostly light and patchy but with heavier bursts towards the north and west. Light westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).