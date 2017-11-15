Ireland today Rain will clear Leinster and eastern Munster through early morning. After the rain, it will be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine for most. There will be more cloud around western coasts of Connacht and Munster through the afternoon. Light north-westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight There are likely to be clear spells for most with the clearest skies for eastern Munster and Leinster. There will be more cloud for western Munster, Connacht and Ulster. A frost is possible, particularly for Leinster and eastern parts of Munster. Light to moderate westerly winds. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a dry day with sunny spells for most. Parts of Leinster and eastern Munster will be sunniest. Western areas of Connacht, Munster and Ulster will tend to have more cloud. Light westerly winds for southern areas and moderate westerly winds for northern areas. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Saturday A damp and drizzly day for the country, with overcast conditions and poor visibility. Far northern regions probably will have the best chance of staying dry. Winds will be light. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday A cloudy and wet day, with rain moving in from the west, affecting northern and central regions during the day. The far south will see rain by evening. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Monday Sunday’s rain will clear to a showery and cloudy picture behind, with further rain for northern regions. Elsewhere a more drizzly pattern. Moderate south-westerly winds. Fairly mild. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).