Ireland today It will be a largely cloudy but dry day with some brightness from time to time, especially across Ulster and western parts of Connacht. However, there is the risk of seeing some patchy drizzle at times, especially across parts of Munster. Generally light southerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight A dry night across Ireland with clear spells and variable cloud amounts across western Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Elsewhere it will be mainly cloudy with some mist and fog patches forming. Generally light winds but it will be windier along the north-west coastline.

Min temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a largely cloudy start to the day for most but it will be a brighter across Ulster and western Connacht. Through the day it will be mainly overcast with little brightness, however, Ulster should see a fine day with spells of sunshine. Generally light winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Friday It will be a rather misty and murky start to the day for many, especially over Leinster. It will be cloudy but mainly dry through the rest of the day with some brightness across Munster at times. Light winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday A dull and overcast day for most and mainly dry. However, there is the risk of seeing the odd light shower across Munster and western Connacht. Light southerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Sunday Another largely cloudy day with the risk of seeing spot of light rain or drizzle in the west but it will be drier in the west. Light to moderate south-westerly wind.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).