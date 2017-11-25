Ireland today A mostly dry day, although showers will affect parts of Ulster and the west coast. The showers will be light and isolated. Otherwise, plenty of sunny spells especially in Leinster and Munster. Brisk north or north-westerly winds. Feeling chilly. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tonight Most areas will be dry and clear, although it will become cloudier across Connacht and Ulster later. Showers will affect the west coast throughout the night, and some showers could affect eastern Leinster at times. Cold. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a cold day and most places will remain dry and should see some sunny spells. However, showers will affect western parts of Munster and Connacht, and perhaps some parts of Ulster. Leinster should remain dry though with showers expected to remain offshore. Moderate northerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Thursday The day will begin with light patchy rain in the north that will move southwards affecting all regions by afternoon. Quite cloudy, with only brief spells of sunshine, if any. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Friday It will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells, particularly in Munster and Leinster. Becoming cloudier with a chance of a little light rain in the north later. Light winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday It will be quite cloudy with patchy rain in Ulster and Munster. Elsewhere, it should remain drier but it will still be mostly cloudy with only brief brighter spells. Light winds. Max temp 8-12°C (46-54°F).