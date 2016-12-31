A cold and possibly frosty start in parts of Leinster and Munster. Then a largely dry day, with just a few spots of drizzle possible, mainly over Ulster. Some sunny intervals at times, mainly in the south, but in general it will be a rather cloudy day. Winds mainly light, but brisk over Ulster.

Remaining largely dry and mainly cloudy tonight, but with just the possibility of a few spots of drizzle over Ulster. Generally light winds and variable in direction, but brisk from the north-west over Ulster. Overnight temperatures will be milder than last night.

Ireland tomorrow

Another largely dry day, with just a few spots of drizzle possible mainly over Ulster. There will be variable cloud cover, with the best of the afternoon sunshine over parts of Munster and Ulster. Wind speeds decrease across the country, turning light and variable.



Max temp 7-10°C (45-50F)

Thursday An unsettled day as rain or drizzle is expected, mainly during the west in the afternoon. Gentle to brisk southerly winds, but brisk further north.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Friday It looks mostly cloudy and dull with patchy light rain at times, particularly in the west. Gentle to moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Saturday A cloudy day, with rain expected, mainly in the south. Gentle and variable winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).