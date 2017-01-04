Ireland today A cloudy day overall, but with some sunny intervals too. It will be mainly dry for many central and eastern parts, however, thicker cloud and a band of rain is forecast to spread into western parts of Ulster, Connacht and Munster later on in the day. A moderate southerly wind.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight Rain will continue to spread eastwards through the evening. Overnight, the heaviest rain will be confined to the southeast with light and patchy rain elsewhere. Staying cloudy through the night as milder air pushes in to western areas. Moderate southerly winds.

Min temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tomorrow A generally unsettled day with plenty of cloud about. Rain will affect all areas but most persistent rain across central and southern parts. It should become light and patchy across Ulster. A milder day is expected. Gentle to moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Saturday It will be rather cloudy and misty on Saturday, with a few spots of light rain and drizzle about. Mild. Light and variable breeze.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday Largely dry but staying on the cloudy side. Mist and fog may descend again overnight. Still mild for the time of year. Gentle to moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Monday Turning unsettled with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Turning showery behind the front with colder air pushing in. Moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).