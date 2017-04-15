Ireland today Mainly cloudy in the morning with spells of rain and drizzle clearing eastwards. Brighter skies but also a few showers will follow from the west. Gentle to moderate westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Staying cloudy and damp over Ulster but the remainder of Ireland will become dry with increasingly lengthy clear periods. Gentle west to north-westerly winds. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow A damp start for Ulster but elsewhere should be brighter. Just a few isolated showers through the rest of the day with many staying dry and bright. Light winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Tuesday A dry and settled day with sunny periods and occasional banks of cloud. Light and variable winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Wednesday A fine start but cloud will soon thicken bringing the risk of a few spots of drizzle. Gentle, mainly westerly winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Thursday Mostly dry across the south with some sunny spells. More cloud in the north that could give some drizzle. Generally light winds. Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).