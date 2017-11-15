Ireland today A cloudy day for most with outbreaks of rain across Munster and southern parts of Leinster during the morning. However, rain becoming more widespread across the rest of the country by the evening. The best of the drier weather across Ulster. Light and variable winds. Max temp 7-12°C (45-54°F).

Ireland tonight Light rain or drizzle across Connacht and south-western parts of Leinster to start, but becoming confined to Munster during the early hours. It will then be mostly dry but cloudy with mist or fog patches developing, especially across Leinster. Light and variable winds. Min temp 3-10°C (37-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow It looks set to be a mostly cloudy day, with a few patches of light rain or drizzle possible at times. More general rain is expected across Connacht and Ulster in the evening, moving eastwards towards Leinster during the night. A moderate south-westerly wind. Max temp 6-12°C (43-54°F).

Monday Light rain or drizzle to start. However, rain becoming confined to Munster and southern parts of Leinster. A much drier afternoon is then expected. A moderate south-westerly wind. Max temp 8-14°C (46-57°F).

Tuesday A mostly cloudy and wet day with outbreaks of rain, perhaps rather heavy in places later. The best of any drier weather will be over Ulster. A gentle south-easterly breeze. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Wednesday It looks to be a generally dull and damp day with heavy cloud and outbreaks of rain across most of the country, potentially heavy at times. There will be a brisk southerly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).