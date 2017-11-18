Ireland today It will be largely cloudy and murky with patchy light rain or drizzle throughout the day. Staying damp through into this evening too. There will be gentle to moderate west to south-westerly winds. Quite mild for the time of year with temperatures above average. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight Staying cloudy and mild overnight. There will be further showers and light rain into to the night, mostly over Ulster but affecting other northern regions as well. Munster will be the driest with perhaps only a brief spot of rain early on in the night. Gentle winds. Min temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tomorrow A mild but rather cloudy day with little in the way of brightness. Overnight rain should soon clear from the north but there could still be some patchy light rain or drizzle around. Staying cloudy and damp into the evening. Gentle to moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Wednesday Heavy rain is expected to spread north-east across all parts through the course of the day. Winds will be variable, with a brisk southerly possible across eastern areas. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Thursday An unsettled and breezy day with bright or sunny spells but also blustery showers. Some more prolonged rain is possible in northern areas. A brisk westerly wind. Max temp 8-12°C (46-54°F).

Friday Cool and breezy with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, potentially wintry in the north. These will be heaviest in western and northern areas. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).