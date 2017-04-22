Ireland today Most places will have cloudy skies through today with a risk of a spot of drizzle. The best chance of sunshine will be in Munster and western parts of Connacht through this morning. Staying predominantly cloudy this evening. Light and variable in direction winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight Quite a lot of cloud through the first part of the night and it might be thick enough to give a spot of drizzle but most will remain dry. The cloud will start to break in places through the early hours with the best chance across northern and western areas. Light winds. Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow High pressure will be centred over Ireland again tomorrow and this will keep a lot of cloud over the area. There could still be a few spots of light rain or drizzle but most will stay dry. Best chance of sunny spells in the north-west. Winds will be light and variable. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Monday Rain will clear southwards, then sunny spells and blustery showers will follow. Some of the showers heavy and thundery. Brisk northerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday Sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be locally heavy with hail and may become wintry, especially in the north. Brisk winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Wednesday Sunny spells and still a risk of showers moving down on the gentle to moderate northerly wind. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).