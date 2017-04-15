Ireland today It looks set to be rather cloudy with the risk of some outbreaks of drizzle in northern and central areas. It will be dry with some sunny spells in the south, especially during the morning. There will be a light westerly wind.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight Generally cloudy with isolated spots of drizzle across northern and eastern parts. Some clear spells elsewhere, with the chance of a few mist and fog patches developing. A light westerly wind.

Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow A mostly dry day but with a fair amount of cloud and the chance of a few spots of drizzle or light rain, these most likely in northern areas. Sunny spells will develop later in the afternoon from the west. A light westerly winds.

Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Friday A weak front may bring some light rain and drizzle across central and northern areas. Dry in the south with the chance of some sunny spells. A gentle to moderate north-westerly wind.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Saturday It will be dry with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. Gentle to moderate north-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Sunday Another dry day but with a fair amount of cloud and just a few sunny spells. Gentle to moderate winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).