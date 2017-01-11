Ireland today It looks set to be a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine for southern and central areas. It will be rather cloudy in Ulster with a few spots of drizzle through the day, but turning dry and fine later in the evening. There will be a light south-easterly wind.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tonight A chilly night with plenty of clear skies and just a few patches of cloud in the south-western and north-eastern areas. Possibly frosty in places. A light south-easterly wind.

Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow It looks set to be largely dry with bright or sunny spells, especially in central and northern areas. However, it will turn rather cloudy in southern and central parts during the day, with the small chance of isolated spots of drizzle. A light south-easterly wind.

Max temp5-8°C (41-46°F).

Sunday It will be mainly dry with some sunny intervals but with a fair amount of cloud too at times. The small chance of the odd spot of rain. Light winds.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Monday It will be a mostly dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny spells. Light southerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Tuesday It looks bright with plenty of sunny spells. Turing windy in western areas. Moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).