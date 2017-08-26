Ireland today It will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle becoming more widespread in Connacht and Ulster this morning. This rain will spread to Munster and Leinster through the late afternoon and evening. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds. Max temp 17-21°C (63-70°F).

Ireland tonight Light rain over Munster and Leinster this evening will drift away south-eastwards overnight. The night will otherwise be dry with clear spells developing and it will become quite chilly. Light north-westerly winds. Min temp 8-12°C (46-54°F).

Ireland tomorrow Sunny spells, especially early and late in the day. Cloudier around the middle of the day, particularly in Munster. A few showers in the far north. Cooler and fresher in a moderate westerly wind. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Wednesday A bright day with sunny intervals and patchy cloud. Showers will develop from the west, often dry in the east. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Thursday Bright at times but with a fair amount of cloud. A few light showers may develop. Gentle westerly breezes. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Friday Mist or fog at first. It will then be dry with variable amounts of sunshine, rather cloudy in the west though. Light winds. Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).