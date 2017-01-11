Ireland today Any early morning mist or fog will gradually lift to leave it cloudy with the risk of seeing some patchy drizzle at times, especially over southern areas of Munster and western Connacht. Generally light winds, although it will be breezier across coastal areas of Ulster.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a largely cloudy and dry night for many areas with some patches of mist and fog developing quite widely. However, there is a chance of seeing some patchy drizzle across Ulster and Connacht from time to time. There will be generally light south-westerly winds.

Min temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a cloudy start to the day across many areas with the risk a light shower across southern Munster. Through the day it will brighten up in the south leaving it dry with sunny spells but it will be cloudy further north. There will be a light southerly wind.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Thursday It will be a dry and bright day for much of Ireland with sunny spells and patchy cloud. It will stay dry overnight with clear spells at first before turning mainly cloudy later on. Mist and fog patches developing widely. Light to moderate south-easterly to southerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Friday It will be a dry day for most with variable cloud amounts and some sunny spells, especially across western areas and Ulster. Turning cloudy across Munster and Leinster in the afternoon. Light to moderate southerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday A dull day with cloudy skies and the chance of the odd light shower or patchy drizzle. Light southerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).