Tomorrow will be cool, fresh and breezy. There will be some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in south Leinster and east Munster this afternoon after a few spots of rain have cleared. A few isolated, light showers may affect northern Connacht and Ulster. Fresh westerly winds.
Max temp 13-18°C (55-64°F).
After a fine evening in the south-east, cloud will thicken from the west through the night giving most places a cloudy night. Patchy drizzle will reach the west coast and much of Munster by the end of the night and hills here will become misty. Moderate westerly winds.
Min temp 9-13°C (48-55°F).
There will be a good deal of cloud again though Ulster may have a few bright intervals at first. Patchy drizzle in Leinster, Munster and the south of Connacht will die out. A rather cloudy evening. There will be just light westerly winds. A very cool day.
Max temp 13-17°C (55-63°F).
Most places will start dry but cloudy. Rain and drizzle will spread from the south-west, not reaching Ulster until early afternoon. Very wet by the evening. Light winds, mainly south-easterly.
Max temp 13-17°C (57-63°F).
Staying fairly cool with a lot of cloud and some patchy rain. Becoming dry and bright in Munster. Light north-westerly winds.
Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).
Some bright spells possible but often cloudy with some showery rain. Light north-westerly winds.
Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).
A cool and windy day with heavy showers or longer periods of rain in places. Moderate north-westerly winds, fresh in the west.
Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).