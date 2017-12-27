Ireland today A band of rain will move in from the south-west this morning, affecting Munster and Connacht throughout the day; this could be wintry at times, particularly over the hills. For Leinster and Ulster it will be a mostly cloudy and dry day before turning wet by the evening. A gentle westerly breeze. Max temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Ireland tonight It is going to be a wet night with sleet possible at times over parts of Leinster and Ulster. It will be a cloudy night for most, though there may be some clear skies over southern Leinster. Temperatures will be lowest in the north. There will be moderate westerly winds. Min temp 1-4°C (34-39°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a wet start to the day with showers for all parts. These will clear for most by midday, though will continue in northern Ulster and western Connacht. There is a chance of some brightness for central parts of Connacht and Leinster. A brisk westerly wind. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Saturday A very wet start to the day, with a band of rain lingering over central Ireland. This rain will push northwards and will clear by lunchtime, allowing it to turn brighter and drier in the afternoon. Rain is likely to move into Munster and western Connacht from the south-west later. Max temp 9-11°C (48-52°F).

Sunday The west coast will have showers or longer spells of rain for much of the day. Many central and eastern areas will be drier with some brightness; there is still the risk of a few showers pushing in from the west, however. Max temp 6-8°C (43-46°F).

Monday Monday morning will be mainly wet with some light showers. However, these showers will clear by lunchtime, meaning a dry afternoon. It will remain dry and clear in to the evening, although a few showers may continue to linger along the west coast. Max temp 7-9°C (45-48°F).