A cold and windy day. Wintry showers around north-western coasts will develop more widely and turn to snow on northern hills later. Munster and Leinster will start fine and dry with sunny spells but a few wintry showers will develop here later. Fresh north-westerly winds.

Ireland tonight

There will be wintry showers in Connacht, Ulster and west Munster this evening with further snow on northern hills. Clear spells developing in the south. Later the showers will turn more to rain and hail. Fresh north-westerly winds.



Min temp 0 to 4C.

Ireland tomorrow Less cold than recent days. Most areas will start fairly bright but it will cloud over. It will be largely cloudy with some showery rain across Ulster in the morning and again at the end of the day. Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds.

Max temp 5-9°C (41-48°F).

Sunday A milder but cloudier day. Mainly cloudy in the morning but Munster may have some bright spells. There may be a little patchy light drizzle across Ulster and north Connacht. Light to moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Monday A mild but cloudy day again. Eastern areas will become brighter once early mist patches have cleared. Connacht may have drizzle later. Light south-westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday A largely dry day is expected although there will be low cloud, mist and fog at first, perhaps brighter later. Drizzle in northern areas. Light winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).