Ireland today Unsettled start to the day with scattered showers, most frequent in northern and western areas. Some of these might be wintry in the far north. It will then be wet with spells of rain, but staying mostly dry in the south. Fresh westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight It looks set to be a mostly cloudy night with patchy drizzle or light rain, especially in western and northern areas. Fresh winds. Min temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tomorrow A windy, mild and cloudy day, with some patchy drizzle or light rain for a time. It will be wet during the afternoon and in the evening with rain followed by showers, some of which wintry in the far north. Fresh to strong south-westerly winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Monday A largely dry and bright day, especially in the south-eastern areas where long sunny spells are possible. Partially cloudy in the north-west, with the chance of a few showers, in particular during the morning. Breezy. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday It will be a largely dry day with a variable amount of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. There will be the small chance of the odd spot of drizzle in the north-west. Light southerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Wednesday It will be dry and bright with spells of sunshine and a variable amount of cloud throughout the day. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).