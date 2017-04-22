Ireland today There looks to be a good deal of cloud with the risk of the odd spot of rain or drizzle at times. However, there should be some bright or sunny spells at times, the best of these in the south. Light and variable winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight Variable cloud during the first half of tonight with a little drizzle in places, but also some clear spells. Cloud will thicken for Ulster and Connacht later with more persistent light rain and drizzle later. Light westerly winds. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow A cloudy morning with patchy light rain and drizzle. This will clear to the south into the afternoon to leave it much brighter but chilly with spells of sunshine scattered showers. Showers could be wintry for Connacht and Ulster later. Brisk northerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday A cold and breezy day with sunshine and showers, some heavy with the risk of hail and thunder, and possibly wintry over hills. Moderate to fresh northerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Wednesday Another chilly day with some sunny spells and a scattering of showers, especially during the afternoon. Moderate northerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Thursday Fairly cloudy and damp with a few spots of patchy light rain or drizzle. Milder. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).