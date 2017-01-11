Ireland today Rather cloudy, especially during the morning, and there may be the odd spot of drizzle in the west. It will tend to brighten up for southern and central areas by the afternoon. Dull and cloudy for Ulster throughout the day, with the odd spot of drizzle. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Cloudy in Ulster initially, with a little drizzle. Elsewhere, there will be variable cloud with some clear spells and mist patches, but drizzle is possible along the west coast. Moderate westerly winds. Min temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow Any overnight mist and fog will lift into low cloud during the morning. It will then be a generally cloudy day with a little drizzle, but also a few bright spells. Mist patches re-developing by the evening. Light to moderate south-westerly to westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday Rather cloudy and dull, with areas of mist at first. It will be mild, and the cloud will break up slightly for southern and central areas during the afternoon. Light to moderate southerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday Rather cloudy for Connacht and Ulster during the morning, although this will clear, and it will be dry, with sunny spells and patchy cloud for all areas during the rest of the day. Moderate southerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Thursday A dry day, with patchy cloud and some decent sunny periods. There will be mist and fog patches during the morning and evening, however. Light easterly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).