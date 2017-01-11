Ireland today Early fog will lift to leave a mainly dry day with sunny spells and areas of cloud. The best of the sunshine is expected across Leinster. There is the risk of some patchy rain reaching the west coast of Munster and Connacht this evening. Freshening southerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight Mainly dry across Leinster with clear spells for a time, but cloud will thicken during the early hours bringing the chance of the odd spot of drizzle. Mostly cloudy elsewhere with outbreaks of mostly light rain pushing in from the west. Moderate to fresh winds.

Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow It looks set to be a generally cloudy and grey day across Ireland with patchy light rain and drizzle. However, there could be some sunny spells breaking through for a time across Connacht and western parts of Ulster. It will be a breezy day with brisk southerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday It will be windy and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the west, but drier further east. Strong to near gale force winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Thursday Another windy day with some rain in the west, but mainly dry elsewhere with some sunny spells possible. Strong to near gale force winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Friday A breezy day with sunny spells, but also some showers in the west. Brisk south-westerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).