Ireland today After any mist clears, it will be a largely dry day, but with drizzle possible along the coasts. Generally cloudy, but sunnier later. The best of the afternoon sunshine likely in Munster and southern parts of both Connacht and Leinster. Gentle to moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight A few spots of drizzle are possible along western coasts, but otherwise it will be largely dry tonight. It will also turn increasingly cloudy, and some mist or fog patches may develop in Munster where the winds are lighter. A gentle to brisk south-westerly breeze.

Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow Tomorrow it will be a generally dry start, but rain will then push in from the north-west, affecting Ulster first. There could be some heavy bursts of rain and there will be plenty of cloud. The rain will be widespread by evening. Gentle to brisk north-westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday A colder, but drier day, with just a few showers possible and some good sunny spells. A moderate to fresh northerly wind.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Monday Largely dry with patchy cloud and sunshine for most, although cloudier in the north. A few showers cannot be ruled out. A moderate north-westerly wind.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Tuesday It looks likely to be a rather cloudy day for most, with the chance of some occasional rain. A moderate westerly wind.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).