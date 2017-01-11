Ireland today After a cloudy but mostly dry start, patchy rain and drizzle will spread north-eastwards across most part. A few brighter spells may develop in the south-west again later. Fresh southerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight A new area of showery rain will move across from the south-west. However, it will be largely dry for a time in central and northern areas with clear spells.

Min temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow An unsettled and windy day, as it will be generally cloudy with frequent outbreaks of rain. The rain will be rather showery but also heavy at times, especially in the south. Fresh southerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Friday It will remain rather unsettled, with spells of rain, possibly heavy in the east, followed by some bright spells and a few showers. Fresh south-westerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday It will turn drier and chillier, with bright or sunny for most spells and scattered showers in western and northern areas. Fresh south-easterly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Sunday Breezy on Sunday but bright with sunny spells and a few showers in north-western areas. Moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).