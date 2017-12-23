Ireland today A largely bright and fine day with long sunny periods for many and patchy cloud. However, there will be wintry showers about for Ulster, and for western Connacht and Munster. Elsewhere, it will remain dry, but feeling very cold for all in moderate northerly winds. Max temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tonight Wintry showers will fizzle out for western Connacht and Ulster, and winds will drop, with clear spells for much of the country. It will be very cold with a frost by morning. Min temp -2 to 1°C (28-34°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be cold and mostly cloudy tomorrow, with scattered snow showers possible at times, particularly for western Munster and Connacht. Away from here, mostly dry, with a brighter spell possible, most likely for Leinster or Ulster into the afternoon. Light winds. Max temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Friday There will be some heavy showers across Munster, Ulster and Connacht at first, these showers becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Widespread rain will start to arrive in the evening. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday It is going to be cloudy with showers for all areas throughout the day. These showers will be heavy at times especially across Ulster and Connacht. A moderate westerly wind. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Sunday Some bright spells but there will be showers in the north and west, with a few showers drifting into eastern areas too. There will be a moderate westerly wind. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).