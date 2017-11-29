A chilly and sunny start for most but cloud will build from the north during the day with some patchy light rain or drizzle pushing into Ulster and Connacht later. Staying dry in the south, with western parts of Munster remaining sunny all day. Light northerly winds.
Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).
It will be a largely cloudy night for most. There will be a few clear spells for Munster and southern Leinster. It will be cloudy for Connacht, Ulster and northern Leinster with a few spots of light rain or drizzle possible. There will be moderate north-westerly winds.
Min temp 4-7°C (39 to 45°F).
It will be a mostly cloudy day with a few patches of rain or drizzle possible, especially in the north and west. Elsewhere it should remain largely dry throughout the day. The chance of a few sunny intervals for Munster and Leinster. Gentle north-westerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It will be a cloudy day for all parts with limited sunshine. There is also a possibility of a few spots of light rain for western coasts. There will be gentle north-westerly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
It will be brighter than previous days with sunny spells. It will remain dry for most, although a few spots are light rain are possible for western coasts. Light westerly winds.
Tuesday
Wednesday
