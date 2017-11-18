Ireland today It will be widely overcast with little brightness, if any. There will be outbreaks of rain countrywide though northern areas will generally be wetter and it will be drier in the south, particularly over Munster in the afternoon. There will be moderate to brisk south-westerly winds. Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Ireland tonight Rain will slowly clear from Connacht and Ulster this evening. All areas will then have some clear spells for a time but cloud and rain will return from the south-west by the end of the night. The rain will be heaviest in Munster and nearby regions. Moderate winds. Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a largely unsettled first half of the day with periods of heavy rain affecting all regions, especially around mid-morning and midday. Connacht may become less wet in the afternoon, though brightness will be very limited countrywide. Generally moderate winds, variable in direction. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Thursday There will a mixture of sunny spells and showers. It will generally be wetter over northern areas with drier and brighter conditions in the south. Moderate to brisk winds easing later on. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Friday Initially it will be bright though showers will arrive from the west that could be heavy at times with hail. Drier in the east with more sunshine. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Saturday Some sunshine with showers mostly affecting the north and west. These will be locally heavy with a risk of hail and could turn wintry. Brisk north-westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).