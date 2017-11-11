Ireland today It will be a misty and murky day for most areas, largely dominated by cloud and some spells of drizzle at times. This is most likely in Ulster during the afternoon. The best chance of brightest in the far south. Light westerly winds, feeling milder than of late. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Mostly damp and cloudy with some patchy rain or drizzle. The best of any dryer and clearer spells will be in the south but staying cloudy in other parts. Light rain will be more persistent through the night over the far north-west. Light to moderate westerly winds. Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow Initially, there will be light rain or drizzle for Ulster but this should clear up leaving some brighter spells. Elsewhere, there will be some outbreaks of rain, heaviest in Munster, slightly drier in Connacht. Moderate south-westerly winds will be picking up later on. Max temp 11-13°C (52-55°F).

Thursday There will be early rain, some of which will be heavy for a time, but should clear to give way to some prolonged spells of sunshine in the afternoon. It will be breezy over Ulster. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Friday There looks set to be a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which could be heavy with hail, mostly confined to the north. Some brisk winds as well, particularly over the north. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday It will be largely dry and clear with lengthy spells of sunshine, particularly in the east. Perhaps some isolated showers over Ulster and western coasts. Brisk winds for the north. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).