Ireland today It will be a mostly cloudy day with patchy light rain and drizzle, especially during the afternoon and in the north. Drier in the south. Turning brighter by the evening with some late sunny spells. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a mostly dry night with some clear spells. However, there will be a few showers across northern and western Ulster and western Connacht. Mostly light or moderate north-westerly winds. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow There will be a few sunny spells, mainly at first, before most areas turn mainly cloudy. Many areas should stay dry but there is the chance of a few showers towards the north-west. Light to moderate west to north-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday Many areas will remain dry through the course of Tuesday. There will be a few light showers or patches of rain in the north though. The best of any bright spells will be towards the south-east. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Wednesday It will be another mainly cloudy day. However, most of the country will escape dry with only a few light showers or patches of rain, mainly towards the north-west. Moderate or fresh north-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Thursday Rather a lot of cloud with spells of rain and drizzle edging their way south and east, off the Atlantic. Mostly dry with some bright spells towards the south-east. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).