It will gradually turn increasingly unsettled overnight as a band of heavy rain moves in across Munster tracking north-eastwards across much of the country. Ulster will remain largely dry before the rain finally pushes in after midnight. Moderate westerly breeze.

It will be a cloudy day for many areas with the chance of seeing some patchy rain and drizzle across central and northern areas, especially across Ulster. Generally drier further south but risk of rain for parts of Munster. Light to moderate south-westerly winds.

Ireland tomorrow

Further spells of rain through the morning, which will clear eastwards across northern and central areas. Through the rest of the day it will be cloudy for most with the risk of seeing some scattered showers developing into the afternoon. Moderate westerly breeze.

Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).