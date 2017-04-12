Ireland today Rather cloudy and dull for much of the day with patchy light rain or drizzle, especially around western coasts and hills. Some late sunshine for Connacht and Ulster, but remaining dull and damp for Munster and southern Leinster. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Largely dry with clear spells for Ulster and Connacht, although a risk of light showers moving in from the north-west. Cloud and patchy drizzle will clear from Munster and Leinster, to leave it dry with broken cloud after midnight. Moderate westerly winds.

Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow A generally dry and bright morning, although light showers will move into Ulster. A partial build-up of cloud during the afternoon, with the odd spot of drizzle for coasts and hills of Connacht and Munster. Some late sunshine during the evening. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday It will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle moving in from north-west. Scattered showers are likely later. Staying largely dry in south-western area. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Monday It will be fine and dry with the best of the sunshine during the morning and evening. Fair-weather cloud will develop during the afternoon, but with some sunny spells too. Light northerly winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Tuesday After early mist clears, it will be dry during the day, but rather cloudy in general with limited brightness. The odd spot of drizzle for Ulster. Light and variable winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).