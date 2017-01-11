Ireland today Once any early mist or fog patches have lifted, it will be a mostly cloudy but largely dry day. The odd spot of drizzle is possible though, predominantly in the west. Light west to south-westerly winds. Mild.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight A mild night with a lot of cloud and few clear spells. Areas of mist and fog will develop, and there may also be a few spots of drizzle, especially towards the end of the night. Light south-westerly winds.

Min temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow Mild once again, with lot of cloud in general, as well as some mist and hill fog too. There may also be the odd spot of drizzle, and the best of the brightness will be towards western coasts. Light southerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday Mild, but still rather cloudy through the day. The cloud will break at times, allowing some brighter interludes to develop. Any patchy drizzle will be restricted mainly to the coasts of Leinster and Munster. Moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Thursday A fine and dry day for much of Ireland, with long sunny periods, especially in the north. More cloud for Munster, however, and it will turn increasingly cloudy for all areas towards the evening. Moderate south-easterly to southerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Friday Mist and fog during the morning will lift to a lot of low cloud by the afternoon. There may be a little drizzle, predominantly around the coasts. Light and variable winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).