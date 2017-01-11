Ireland today A few scattered showers mainly in western parts of Ulster and Connacht, and it will be cloudier in these areas. Otherwise, a largely dry day for most, with good sunny spells and not much more than just some patchy cloud. Brisk westerly winds, but fresher in Ulster. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tonight A few showers in north-western Ulster possible during the evening. Then rain starts to move into the south-west of Munster during the early hours. Elsewhere, mostly dry. Temperatures in Ulster overnight, just above freezing, yet it will be milder in southern Munster. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow A milder day. Widespread, persistent rain during the morning. The rain will clear north-eastwards later, resulting in drier conditions for parts of Munster and Connacht, but with parts of Ulster and Leinster clinging onto some rain. Gentle to brisk south-westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Monday Largely dry at first, but cloud will thicken from the west bringing outbreaks of rain eastwards for the rest of the day. Fresh to strong southerly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday Rather cloudy in the morning with a few showers. Drier and brighter in the afternoon with sunny intervals. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Wednesday An unsettled day with heavy spells of rain at first, before turning drier. Moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).