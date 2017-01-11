Ireland today It looks set to be a bright day but with scattered showers, possibly wintry and most likely in northern and western areas, and along the southern coasts. It will be dry with sunny spells in eastern parts. Turning drier during the evening. There will be a light to moderate wind. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tonight Largely dry and cold, with a few scattered showers in north-western areas, especially along the coasts. Patches of mist and fog, with the chance of freezing fog in place. Light and variable winds. Min temp -5 to -2°C (23 to 28°F).

Ireland tomorrow After a cold and clear start with patches of mist and fog gradually clearing, it will be generally bright with spells of sunshine, and a few scattered showers in western areas. It will turn dry everywhere during the evening, but with cloud moving in from south-west. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday It will be dull and rather wet with heavy rain throughout the day. Very windy with gales in the north and west. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday It looks rather unsettled, with bright spells and scattered showers, some of which might be wintry. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Wednesday It is going to be dry and bright for a time on Wednesday, but turning cloudy with rain later. A light to moderate southerly breeze. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).