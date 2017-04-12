Ireland today Some sunny spells, especially at first this morning but cloud will start to build. This afternoon skies will often be cloudy but some sunshine is possible. There will also be a few showers, most likely in the north and west. Gentle to moderate west to north-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight The last of the showers should ease into the evening to leave clear spells for a time. Cloud will thicken as spells of rain and drizzle move in from the west. This should be mostly light and Munster may stay dry. There will be gentle to moderate westerly winds. Min temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Ireland tomorrow A damp start to the morning as the overnight rain and drizzle continues to move eastwards. Brighter spells should then develop behind, although there will still be the risk of scattered showers. Munster should remain mainly dry though. A gentle to moderate westerly wind. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Monday Mainly dry with sunny spells and variable cloud cover. Light and variable winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Tuesday A largely fine day with dry weather and variable amounts of sunshine. Light and variable winds. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Wednesday Fairly cloudy with a risk of a little light rain and drizzle. Winds staying light. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).