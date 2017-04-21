Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss the rest of the season

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

He picked up a knee injury in last night's victory over Anderlecht in the Europa League.

BREAKING: @ManUtd forward @Ibra_official unlikely to play again this season due to knee injury sustained against Anderlecht - sources #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/1Dm8cI7v3A — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) April 21, 2017

United manager Jose Mourinho says they've injury problems at either end of the field.

"We are in trouble," Mourinho said. "We are in trouble.

"In this moment, Eric Bailly played six matches in a row, and we lost Marcos Rojo, we don't have Jones or Smalling, we are in trouble and now we lose Zlatan too.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic falls before suffering an injury at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

"But in attack, we have options and (Wayne) Rooney is coming, and let's see if Mata can also return before the end of the season, let's see what happens."