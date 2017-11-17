Home»Sport

Zidane: No problem between Ronaldo and Ramos

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 04:36 pm

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has played down a reported dressing-room disagreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

Ramos defended the strength of Real's squad after Ronaldo appeared to suggest after the Champions League defeat to Tottenham that it had been weakened by the summer departures of Alvaro Morata, Danilo, Fabio Coentrao, Pepe and James Rodriguez.

Zidane was asked about the duo ahead of Saturday's derby against Atletico Madrid and he told a press conference, reported by www.realmadrid.com: "One of them saying one thing, and the other, another, that's for you to discuss.

"We're relaxed on the inside and we're only thinking about tomorrow's game.

"Sergio is very smart and he can say whatever he likes.

"The same goes for Cristiano. They're bright guys, they've been together a long time and have won a lot.

"Every now and then, for one to think one thing, and the other to say something else, it's not a problem. Things are resolved on the inside. There is no problem between Cristiano and Sergio. If you think there's issues between them, you're mistaken.

"It's part of life, and football, and if they're voicing their opinions that just shows they're alive."

Ramos told Cadena SER last week: "I don't agree with him that the squad is weaker, it seems to be an opportunistic opinion."


