Zebo and O'Donnell 'expected to train'; O'Mahony following return to play protocols

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 11:47 am

Simon Zebo is expected to train with Munster this week despite picking up a dead leg in last Saturday's Champions cup clash with Glasgow.

Tommy O'Donnell may return having missed out at the weekend with an ankle injury while Peter O'Mahony is following return to play protocols for a concussion he sustained in the closing stages of Saturday's encounter.

The Munster players returned to the High Performance Centre in UL today as preparations commence for Saturday's final pool game

A win for the Reds at Thomond Park against Racing 92 will guarantee a home quarter final.

