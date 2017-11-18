Home»Sport

You might see Antonio Conte with a great big bushy beard if Chelsea win the league this season

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 07:09 am

Antonio Conte’s facial hair might act as something of a form guide for football fans this season after the Chelsea manager revealed he is trying to grow a beard.

During a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s weekend game at West Brom, the Blues manager was asked about his new facial hair, explaining that his wife had suggested it.

“I don’t know if my look is good,” said Conte. “But my wife suggests to me I try, for once, to try to stick with the beard.”

And when one journalist asked if the beard would stay as long as Chelsea continue their current winning streak of three games, Conte responded: “I hope at the end of the season to finish with a big beard!”

If the Blues manage to recreate their 13-game winning streak from the 2016/17 season, he might well need some help from L’Oreal.


KEYWORDS

ViralChelseaUKAntonio ConteBeardChelseaVideo

More in this Section

Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl split for second time

Watch Chapecoense celebrate avoiding relegation less than a year on from tragic plane crash

Chris Coleman expected to take over at Sunderland after leaving Wales job

Nou Camp may be temporarily closed if fans found guilty of insulting chants


Today's Stories

Carl Frampton draws on home comforts after turbulent year

Tommy Fleetwood stays in contention as Justin Rose falters on 18th

Darren Sweetnam: 'I don’t even look back now. It was definitely the right decision'

Pochettino happy with his lot: ‘I don’t care where Arsenal are’

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »