You might see Antonio Conte with a great big bushy beard if Chelsea win the league this season

Antonio Conte’s facial hair might act as something of a form guide for football fans this season after the Chelsea manager revealed he is trying to grow a beard.

Conte, sporting heavy stubble, confirms he is growing a beard for the first time at the request of his wife! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 17, 2017

During a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s weekend game at West Brom, the Blues manager was asked about his new facial hair, explaining that his wife had suggested it.

“I don’t know if my look is good,” said Conte. “But my wife suggests to me I try, for once, to try to stick with the beard.”

And when one journalist asked if the beard would stay as long as Chelsea continue their current winning streak of three games, Conte responded: “I hope at the end of the season to finish with a big beard!”

Light-hearted moment in the press conference now as Conte admits he's trying to grow a beard at his wife's request! #CFC — Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) November 17, 2017

An excellent decision, Conte! Sounds like you’re going to need to switch up your starting line up! pic.twitter.com/59OASyHDzH — L'Oréal Men Expert (@lorealmenexpert) November 17, 2017

If the Blues manage to recreate their 13-game winning streak from the 2016/17 season, he might well need some help from L’Oreal.