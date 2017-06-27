Yeovil Town used Snap Maps to announce a signing and it went down very well

Football clubs seem to be competing with one another to announce their transfers in the most social media-friendly way possible this summer, and Yeovil are one of those mixing it with the big boys.

The League Two side, who finished just above the relegation zone last season, had a transfer to announce – and they let their fans know with one of the latest technological crazes: Snap Maps.

The Snapchat feature lets users track each other’s movements on a map, and look who’s been hanging around at Huish Park…

The new @Snapchat feature is pretty cool. You can see who's at Huish Park...✍️⚽️😉 #YTFC pic.twitter.com/YhFHRd7wM0 — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) June 26, 2017

Yes, it’s former Crystal Palace youth player Jake Gray – the 21-year-old joins the Glovers from Luton and seems pretty amused by the whole thing.

Absolutely delighted to sign for @YTFC can't wait for the season to start!! Thanks for the welcoming messages! 😆😆 — Jake Gray (@JakeyGray95) June 26, 2017

Here’s a goal-laden video to get fans going.

A couple of other high-profile clubs have used social media to their advantage when it comes to transfer announcements. Here’s Arsenal’s cryptic way of telling fans they’d signed Sead Kolasinac.

Right, time for a quick quiz… The following 🔟 players have been signed by Arsène Wenger - can you spot them all? pic.twitter.com/ewEpmDRRs4 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 6, 2017

Meanwhile Liverpool produced this cheeky little video to announce Mohamed Salah had joined.

And despite the vast chasm between Liverpool, Arsenal and Yeovil, the fans reckon the Hatters are performing at a Premier League standard when it comes to Twitter.

Hello @Arsenal take notes — Kian Long (@afckian) June 26, 2017

Really like the way this was announced. Yeovil Town's media man 👏🏻 — FL2 Blogger (@FL2Blogger) June 26, 2017

It’s a very modern form of cupset.