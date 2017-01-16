Home»Sport

Yaya Toure: Manchester City still in the title race

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 01:20 pm

Yaya Toure insists Manchester City will not give up on the Premier League title.

Manager Pep Guardiola appeared to rule City out of the race after Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Everton left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

It was a damaging and humbling experience for City but Toure is convinced they can bounce back as they host second-placed Tottenham next weekend.

The 33-year-old midfielder said: "I think in the Premier League everything is possible. In football you have to be positive. I am a positive guy.

"I know it is tough sometimes but you have to accept that and continue to work hard, and we will have the chance. We just have to win a couple of games and everything will come back again.

"On Saturday we have an important game. We have to keep going. It is a difficult situation but what we have to do is work hard and try to bounce back.

"The league is still long. We have to try to do the business on Saturday and then we are coming back again."

City were good on the ball in the first half at Goodison Park but always looked vulnerable to Everton's forceful counter-attacks.

They were caught out as the hosts took the lead through Romelu Lukaku after 34 minutes and again as Kevin Mirallas doubled the advantage early in the second half.

The second goal appeared to quell the threat of City, who had gone closest when a Bacary Sagna header was cleared off the line by Tom Davies.

Irish Examiner Football Show: The Spin Machine: Long ball United or Defensive Liverpool?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This may just be the weirdest match report you've ever read

Willie Mullins hoping Faugheen will make Irish Champion return

Australian Open: Can you identify these tennis stars from just their rackets?

Mascots with a difference: Atletico invite oldest season ticket-holders onto pitch


Today's Stories

Cork mauling leaves John Kiely demanding player response

Katie Taylor mixes with the stars as Madison Square Garden date is in the pipeline

Rory McIlroy set for scan on back injury

Three out of eight quarter-finalists would be great

Lifestyle

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Drag pioneer Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 