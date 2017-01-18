Xabi Alonso is set to retire; Fans pay tribute

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is reportedly set to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old is currently playing with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and, according to German newspaper Bild, has told bosses there he will retire in the summer.

Xabi Alonso will retire this season.👏🎩 🏆🏆 Champions League 🏆🏆 European Championships 🏆🏆 Bundesliga 🏆 World Cup 🏆 FA Cup 🏆 La Liga pic.twitter.com/cDQAqPmyy5 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 18, 2017

Alonso has won a World Cup and two European Championship with Spain, in addition to a glittering club career.

Fans have paid tribute to the well-liked Spaniard, frequently lauded as one of the coolest men in football.

Xabi Alonso will retire from football at the end of the season. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/eQZzjJ0qC7 — Football Vines (@FootballVines) January 18, 2017

Xabi Alonso is retiring at the end of the season. This, from @sidlowe, is how he celebrated winning the league with Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Jq8k4RiIuF — RamAlbumClub (@RamAlbumClub) January 18, 2017

Xabi Alonso is retiring at the end of the season. Thanks for being well good at football and for letting us watch you, Xabi. pic.twitter.com/x56I4rEXiB — Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) January 18, 2017

Apparently, Xabi Alonso has told Bayern that he will retire at the end of the season. Probably to smoke cigars and drink wine. What a man. pic.twitter.com/uCluHila6q — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) January 18, 2017

The footballing world will miss Xabi Alonso 👑 https://t.co/A89YEdPh5H — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) January 18, 2017

Many of the most fervent praise has come from Liverpool fans. Alonso spent five seasons at the club and was instrumental in their Champions League victory in 2005, scoring the equalising goal in the final before they went on to win on penalties.

I've missed this god every day since he left Liverpool. Enjoy the rest of the season and your retirement @XabiAlonso pic.twitter.com/f745Twi7yg — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) January 18, 2017

Xabi Alonso is set to retire at the end of the season. What a player. What a fella 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZilpUoes5W — THE ANFIELD WRAP (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 18, 2017

Xabi Alonso is RETIRING at the end of the season.. 😢 🏆🏆 Champs League 🏆🏆 Euro Championships 🏆🏆 Bundesliga 🏆 World Cup 🏆 FA Cup 🏆 La Liga pic.twitter.com/4tzEJvASDq — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 18, 2017