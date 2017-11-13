Home»Sport

World Rugby announce player of the year nominations - and there are no Irish

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 04:44 pm

The shortlist has been announced for World Rugby's player of the year award.

England duo Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje have been nominated after excelling for the British and Irish Lions in the summer's drawn Test series with New Zealand.

All Blacks pair Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane and Australia's Israel Folau complete the contenders, with a new star-studded awards panel making the selections.

Supporters, international captains, coaches and the media will be able to add their voice to the deliberations, before the panel makes the ultimate decisions, with the gongs dished out at World Rugby's annual awards dinner in Monaco on November 26.

New Zealand's Rieko Ioane.

"There have been numerous highlights from a fascinating year of international rugby that comprised an outstanding Women's Rugby World Cup, a compelling British and Irish Lions tour, Six Nations and The Rugby Championship competitions and a superb programme of Test rugby," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"I am sure there will be lots of debate over the coming weeks. I'd like to thank the panel for their expert consideration and look forward to the winners being announced at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco."

Owen Farrell.

England's Lydia Thompson has been nominated for World Rugby's women's player of the year, with New Zealand duo Kelly Brazier and Portia Woodman and France pair Romane Menager and Safi N'Diaye also on the list.


More in this Section

Two Ireland fans pretended they were in a Martin Laursen fan club to get into the Denmark game

Darren Hughes to replace Pearce Hanley for Saturday test

O'Neil insists Ireland need to score in play-off second leg

Soccer rumours: Torres eyeing return to Premier League?


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Bendtner makes his pitch for Danish success in Dublin

‘A 10-point deficit but we can turn it around’

Lifestyle

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »