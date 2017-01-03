Home»Sport

World number one Andy Murray starts 2017 with a win

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 07:14 pm

Andy Murray celebrated his ascension to number one in the ATP world rankings and his knighting in the New Year's Honours list by beating Jeremy Chardy in the first round of the Qatar Open.

The 29-year-old Scot, who has been formally recognised by the UK's Queen for his services to tennis and charity, brushed Chardy aside in a 20-minute first set before triumphing 6-0 7-6 (7/2) in Doha.

France's former Australian Open quarter-finalist had rallied to ensure a contest in the decider, but his poor performance on the return of serve led to his early elimination from the hard-court tournament.

At the end of a defining year in which he won his second Wimbledon title and another Olympic gold medal, Murray beat his fierce Serbian rival Novak Djokovic in London to conquer the ATP World Tour Finals for the first time and secure the year-end number one ranking.

Last week he recovered from an exhibition defeat to David Goffin in Abu Dhabi to beat world number three Milos Raonic in straight sets and he stepped up a gear - or two - on Tuesday night in Qatar.

Chardy, whose sole victory in nine prior meetings with Murray came at the 2012 Cincinnati Masters, was helpless to resist the Scot's serve in a lightning opening set.

The Pau-born world number 69 upset the match's momentum by breaking Murray in the first game of the second set and an improvement on his serve saw him reach 3-3 for only three double faults.

Chardy looked keen to force a third set and composed several thrilling rallies on his way to the tie-break, but ultimately Murray's tireless counter-punching and wide range of shots got him over the line.

Now Gerald Melzer lies in wait for the British number one. The Austrian left-hander, who defeated Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-7 (2/7) 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round, has never played Murray before.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS andy murray, tennis, sport,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

John O'Shea hoping for transfer boost for struggling Sunderland

What is bothering Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?

Michael van Gerwen happy to answer critics after claiming second world title

Aaron Mauger given chance to stake Leicester claim after Richard Cockerill sacking


Today's Stories

Rassie Erasmus: We will prepare as normal for Paris

Real Madrid on a high as Europe takes a break

Paul Keane: New rule fails to make its mark on first outing

Managers under microscope

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 