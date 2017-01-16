Home»Sport

World collectively cringes as Martin Klizan gets a tennis ball right where it hurts

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 02:15 pm

As sports go, tennis is undoubtedly on the safer side of things. However, that’s not what Martin Klizan found at the Australian Open when opponent Stan Wawrinka smashed a ball right into a place Klizan probably would’ve preferred he didn’t.

Here is the eye-watering clip – just get a load of the power behind Wawrinka’s unfortunate shot.

Luckily, there’s no bad blood between the players. Wawrinka evidently didn’t mean to aim his smash there, and immediately jumped over the net to apologise and see if Klizan was okay.

Now, let’s have a look at that moment in slow-mo, shall we?

Some people thought it was a pretty nasty shot from Wawrinka.

Although the one saving grace for Klizan is the fact that the ball first rebounded off his racket before travelling…elsewhere.

But mostly people were just feeling his pain.

Adding insult to injury, Klizan ended up losing the match – leaving with his ego as well as his unmentionables somewhat bruised.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Australian Open, martin klizan, Stan Wawrinka, Tennis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

South African international Botha to bolster Ulster pack

What the fans want : Infographic on Premier League transfer window hopes and dreams

Yaya Toure: Manchester City still in the title race

This may just be the weirdest match report you've ever read


Today's Stories

Cork mauling leaves John Kiely demanding player response

Katie Taylor mixes with the stars as Madison Square Garden date is in the pipeline

Rory McIlroy set for scan on back injury

Three out of eight quarter-finalists would be great

Lifestyle

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Drag pioneer Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 